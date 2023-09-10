Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $16.32 Million Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $15.23 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.