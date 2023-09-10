Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,416 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,491 shares of company stock worth $591,650. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

