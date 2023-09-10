Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,872 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Euronet Worldwide worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

