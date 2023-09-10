Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,923 shares during the quarter. Phreesia comprises approximately 1.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Phreesia worth $48,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

