Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $37.11 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -379.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

