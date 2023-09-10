Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 274,482 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,482 shares during the period. Enovix makes up about 1.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Enovix worth $32,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $14.67 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

