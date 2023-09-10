Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $27,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $14,780,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at $16,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.10. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.02%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

