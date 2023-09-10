Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 57,038 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Natera worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 362.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 661,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,583 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 125.8% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 69,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.20 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,929,296.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,929,296.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,428. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

