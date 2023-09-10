Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 413,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $297.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

