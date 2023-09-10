Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,837 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,499,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 191,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,350. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

