Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Casella Waste Systems worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CWST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.