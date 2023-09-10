Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Guidewire Software worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.