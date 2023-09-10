Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 332,241 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.