EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,630 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 4.79% of EverQuote worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,493 shares of company stock valued at $193,503. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

