Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,507 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Pure Storage worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,955.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

