Celer Network Reaches Market Cap of $89.82 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $89.82 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

