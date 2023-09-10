Quantfury Token Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and $828.50 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.70 or 0.00025985 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

