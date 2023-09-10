Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.35 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Ark has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009747 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002630 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001268 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002689 BTC.
About Ark
Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,500,918 coins and its circulating supply is 175,501,700 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.
Ark Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.
