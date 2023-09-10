Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.35 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Ark has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002630 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002191 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,500,918 coins and its circulating supply is 175,501,700 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

