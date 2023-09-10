DeepOnion Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

