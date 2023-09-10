Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $30.46 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00144478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

