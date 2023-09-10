PotCoin Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $62.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00237584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

