Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.46 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $7.44 or 0.00028856 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $119.46 million and $45.50 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,799.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00731890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00116471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015941 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.44787924 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

