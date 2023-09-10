Nekton Capital Ltd. Invests $48.87 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 932,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,868,000. National Instruments comprises 8.2% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned 0.71% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

