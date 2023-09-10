Nekton Capital Ltd. Acquires 67,784 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nekton Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 6.2% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nekton Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Jacobs Solutions worth $36,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 64.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 972,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,283,000 after purchasing an additional 381,548 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

