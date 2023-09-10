Nekton Capital Ltd. Invests $28.02 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 218,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,015,000. PTC makes up about 4.7% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,723,000 after buying an additional 88,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,040. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.9 %

PTC stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.