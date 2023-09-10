CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Trimmed by Nekton Capital Ltd.

Nekton Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 4.1% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,215,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 40,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

