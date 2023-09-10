Aristotle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 778,065 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 2.9% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 3.04% of Microchip Technology worth $1,395,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

