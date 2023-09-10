Aristotle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 778,065 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 2.9% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 3.04% of Microchip Technology worth $1,395,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.
Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.