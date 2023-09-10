Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Reduced by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,550 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,150,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $438.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.22 and its 200-day moving average is $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

