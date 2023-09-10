Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,271 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,069,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,586,000 after buying an additional 287,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 268,624 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

