Aristotle Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,811,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,654 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 2.2% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.43% of Xylem worth $1,027,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

