Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $875.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Ecolab worth $875,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $182.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

