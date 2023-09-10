Aristotle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,091,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,632 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $973,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.26. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

