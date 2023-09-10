Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,514,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,897 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $793,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.05.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

STZ stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

