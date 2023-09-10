Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $543.61 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,316,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,130 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $543,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

