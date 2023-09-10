Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,806 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 11.35% of Oshkosh worth $616,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.