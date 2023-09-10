Aristotle Capital Management LLC Makes New $880.06 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,282,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,055,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

