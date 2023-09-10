Axa S.A. Has $95.77 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $343.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

