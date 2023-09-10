Axa S.A. Sells 17,735 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

