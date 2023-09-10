Axa S.A. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $54,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $238,100,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,412,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.51. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

