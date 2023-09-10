JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) vs. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Head-To-Head Analysis

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -41.61% N/A -33.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and Rent the Runway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.22 -$138.70 million ($1.95) -0.50

Analyst Ratings

JD Sports Fashion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rent the Runway.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JD Sports Fashion and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Sports Fashion 0 0 0 1 4.00 Rent the Runway 0 4 5 0 2.56

Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 391.02%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats JD Sports Fashion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

