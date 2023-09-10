Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 743,746 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 96,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 32,039 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.