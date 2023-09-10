Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

