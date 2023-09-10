Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VDC stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

