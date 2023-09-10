Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $411,691.35

Request (REQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $65.25 million and approximately $411,691.35 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,808.89 or 1.00035622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06529354 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $422,715.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

