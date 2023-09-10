Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $45.44 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

