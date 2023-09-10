Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 387.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,514,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

