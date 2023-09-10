142,500 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for 2.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

