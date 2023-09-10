Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,710 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises about 3.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

