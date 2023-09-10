Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $210.50 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,796,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,504,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,004,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

