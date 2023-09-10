ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.